Toy giveaways, Black Santa and more events in New Orleans this weekend

The holiday season continues with toy giveaways and more festive events around New Orleans this weekend. Here are some of our picks:

🎄 Pete's Irish Channel Bar hosts its 3rd annual Pothole Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday. Expect craft supplies to make your own ornament, a local artist market and a burger popup.

🎁 NORD's Rosenwald Center has a few free holiday parties on Friday, including one for seniors from 11am to 1pm, one for kids from 6pm to 7:30pm and one for teens from 8pm to 10pm.

🩰 The Marigny Opera Ballet's "New Orleans Jazz Nutcracker" continues its run this weekend with performances through Sunday.

🧸 A few free holiday toy giveaways are on the schedule this weekend. They include:

  • NORD offers a drive-through giveaway Saturday at 9am until toys run out. It's located along the Lafitte Greenway at 1971 St. Louis St.
  • Greater St. Stephen Ministries will have toys for kids up to age 14 on Saturday from 10am to 1pm at Greater St. Stephen's Morton Hall.
  • Rep. Matthew Willard has a toy giveaway at St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Church for kids up to age 12. The event is from 11am to 1pm on Saturday.

🚂 Take a train ride with Santa and the Louisiana Steam Train Association on Saturday from 9am to 5pm. Santa arrives at 10am.

🎅🏿 Ashé Cultural Arts Center hosts Holiday on the Boulevard with a market, live performances and Black Santa from noon to 5pm Saturday. The event is free with an RSVP.

🎉 The Jingle on the Boulevard parade in New Orleans East rolls at noon Saturday.

  • It begins at Crowder and Morrison boulevards, turns on Hayne Boulevard, then Read Boulevard and again on Lake Forest Boulevard. It disbands at Lake Forest Plaza.

☂️ The Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club second-lines this Sunday at noon. WWOZ will have the route sheet.

🔍 Explore The Historic New Orleans Collection's new exhibition, "A Mystic Brotherhood: Fraternal Orders of New Orleans" at the free French Quarter museum.

🎷 Holiday New Orleans Style hosts two free concerts at the St. Louis Cathedral: Classical at 5:30pm Sunday, and a Cajun performance on Monday at 6pm.

