New Orleans comedian Allison Hotard's advice for small talk at parties

Allison Hotard is used to breaking the ice, and she's gotten really good at it through her comedy gigs in New Orleans.

Why it matters: "I know you think New Orleans is a music town, but we have a lot of great comedians," she tells Axios New Orleans.

Driving the news: Hotard co-hosts two women-run comedy shows in the city.

What she's saying: "All of my friends were getting married, and I didn't want to do that, so I had to find something else to do," she said of why she started doing comedy nine years ago.

The Vacherie native talked with us about some of her favorite things in New Orleans. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

🎤 Our comedy scene: "We're friendlier in New Orleans. It's not as much brass as you might experience in other cities."

🎉 Small talk at parties: "I always ask what they're drinking." She's been sober for eight years, she adds.

🥃 Drink: Soda water with bitters, a combo she learned at Allways Lounge.

🤣 Joke: "None of my jokes would be appropriate for your readers so they can come to Howlin' Wolf and check me out," she says with a laugh.

They are longer jokes, not raunchy ones, she clarifies.

🍨 Restaurant: Creole Creamery. "It's my favorite spot because everyone can go."

She gets the Creole cream cheese ice cream with M&Ms and takes it to the lakefront to eat.

🚗 Favorite day trip: "Vacherie, my hometown. There's always food to eat there — crab boils, gumbo, jambalaya."

What's next: Find Hotard every week at Bear With Me on Mondays at Twelve Mile Limit and at Comedy Beast every Tuesday at Howlin' Wolf.