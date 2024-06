Share on email (opens in new window)

Herbsaint's gumbo comes with a basket of bread, and for that we are all grateful. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Donald Link's Herbsaint is a CBD standard, catering to power-lunchers and tourists alike with its consistently great French- and southern-influenced menu. On that menu? Gumbo, of course.

My order: A bowl of the chicken and andouille gumbo ($14).

The gumbo has a deliciously dark roux and a smoky flavor thanks to the andouille and hunks of tasso. It's flecked with a bit of color from fresh okra and chopped green onions.

The basket of bread that arrives alongside your meal is a welcome addition when the bowl is nearly empty, too.

Be smart: Link's also has a chicken and andouille gumbo on the menu at nearby Cochon, and you can find his recipe for fried chicken and andouille gumbo online at Saveur.