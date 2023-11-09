Veterans make up 6% of Louisiana's population

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Louisiana has more than 200,000 veterans in the state, according to the Census Bureau.

That's 6% of the state's population.

Zoom out: Nationally, veterans make up 6.2% of the U.S. population.

Alaska has the highest percentage of veterans in the country — 10.1%.

Zoom in: New Orleans metro is home to three military bases.