Veterans make up 6% of Louisiana's population

Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Louisiana has more than 200,000 veterans in the state, according to the Census Bureau.

  • That's 6% of the state's population.

Zoom out: Nationally, veterans make up 6.2% of the U.S. population.

  • Alaska has the highest percentage of veterans in the country — 10.1%.

Zoom in: New Orleans metro is home to three military bases.

