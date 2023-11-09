2 hours ago - News
Veterans make up 6% of Louisiana's population
Louisiana has more than 200,000 veterans in the state, according to the Census Bureau.
- That's 6% of the state's population.
Zoom out: Nationally, veterans make up 6.2% of the U.S. population.
- Alaska has the highest percentage of veterans in the country — 10.1%.
Zoom in: New Orleans metro is home to three military bases.
- The biggest is Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, which the military describes as "one of the most unusual military air facilities in the United States." It's home to about 10,000 military members, civilian employees and retirees.
- U.S. Coast Guard Base New Orleans: This base supports the Coast Guard in New Orleans, Mobile, Houston/Galveston and Corpus Christi.
- Jackson Barracks: Built in 1834 and used by the Louisiana National Guard.
- Plus, New Orleans has the new Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy, which is a high school in Algiers.
