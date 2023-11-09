Free turkeys, FORESTival and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend
Here's what's going on around New Orleans this weekend:
📚 The New Orleans African American Museum hosts an opening reception Thursday for Sabrina Nelson's "Frontline Prophet: James Baldwin" exhibition.
📖 Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush visit Garden District books Friday to sign copies of their new children's title, "Love Comes First."
🎵 The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra joins New Orleans Opera for "Blue" on Friday and Saturday at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
🎤 Thais Clark performs Friday and Haruka Kikuchi performs Saturday for the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Fall Concert Series. Tickets are $10 each.
🎊 Mandeville's Festival of the Lake offers family-friendly entertainment and a craft market Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday.
🌳 Score some free greenery at the Big TREEsy giveaway Saturday morning.
🇺🇲 The National WWII Museum will offer free admission to all veterans and host a special commemoration ceremony for Veterans Day on Saturday. The ceremony begins at 11am.
🌳 RAM Haiti and Brassaholics headline A Studio in the Woods' FORESTival on Saturday. There's also a beading workshop with Spy Boy Walter Sandifer, a puppet show from Quintron and art activities for kids.
🚲 Take a bike tour of Jefferson Parish with the Jefferson Chamber on Sunday. It starts and ends at Estelle Playground in Marrero.
🦃 Feed the Second Line hosts a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Sunday from 10am to noon. Stop by to pick up a turkey, volunteer during the event or donate to the cause.
🏮 The Water Lantern Festival is at Louis Armstrong Park on Sunday. Gates open at 2:30pm, and lantern launch is planned for 5:30pm.
🪔 Lufu NOLA celebrates Diwali with a special menu on Sunday.
