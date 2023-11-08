Louisiana native Lainey Wilson tops CMA nominations

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Country Music Awards air live Wednesday night from Nashville, and a handful of Louisianans are up for some big awards.

Why it matters: It's always fun to celebrate our state's musical heritage, especially the artists contributing in big ways.

What's happening: A native of Baskin in northeast Louisiana, Lainey Wilson tops the CMA headlines as the most-nominated artist for the second year in a row with nine nods.

This year, she's nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (twice), Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (twice) and Music Video of the Year.

Meanwhile: She's joined by Shreveport natives Kix Brooks and Jordan Davis.

Davis has three nominations for his track, "Next Thing You Know." The song is up for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Brooks has two, including for Vocal Duo of the Year, as one half of Brooks & Dunn, and a broadcast award.

How to watch: Tune in at 7pm on WGNO.

New Orleans native Peyton Manning hosts the broadcast with Luke Bryan.

Go deeper: The Washington Post caught up with Wilson about her defining style, which started when she was a young girl writing songs and working as a Hannah Montana impersonator in Baskin.