RTA to survey New Orleans nighttime workers
City officials are asking anyone who works at night in New Orleans to take a new survey aimed at informing future public transit policy.
Why it matters: Nearly a third of city revenue is made after 5pm, Office of Nighttime Economy director Howie Kaplan tells Axios New Orleans.
- "This [survey] is a great way for us to figure out where people are going, how they're getting there, and what we can do to get them there," Kaplan says.
What's happening: Kaplan's office partnered with the New Orleans RTA to develop the survey, available now, to hear from workers citywide on how best to service their needs.
- There's no current survey deadline, and Kaplan hopes between 800 and 1,000 or more workers complete the questionnaire.
What he's saying: "Nighttime Economy means anything that happens at night," Kaplan says. "It's not just a bartender getting off at 2 in the morning. It's also someone who has to get to an airport job at 3 or someone doing a swing shift overnight at a hospital."
Meanwhile: The survey is the latest project in a broader push to ease the commute burden on culture bearers and hospitality workers.
- City officials last month unveiled the first "Musician Loading Zone," which provides 15-minute free parking in front of venues that request the signage.
- Kaplan and the RTA are also exploring free downtown parking for hospitality workers, take-home carpool vans and "circulator transit," which is a short-distance shuttle system.
