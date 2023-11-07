RTA to survey New Orleans nighttime workers

City officials are asking anyone who works at night in New Orleans to take a new survey aimed at informing future public transit policy.

Why it matters: Nearly a third of city revenue is made after 5pm, Office of Nighttime Economy director Howie Kaplan tells Axios New Orleans.

"This [survey] is a great way for us to figure out where people are going, how they're getting there, and what we can do to get them there," Kaplan says.

What's happening: Kaplan's office partnered with the New Orleans RTA to develop the survey, available now, to hear from workers citywide on how best to service their needs.

There's no current survey deadline, and Kaplan hopes between 800 and 1,000 or more workers complete the questionnaire.

What he's saying: "Nighttime Economy means anything that happens at night," Kaplan says. "It's not just a bartender getting off at 2 in the morning. It's also someone who has to get to an airport job at 3 or someone doing a swing shift overnight at a hospital."

Meanwhile: The survey is the latest project in a broader push to ease the commute burden on culture bearers and hospitality workers.

City officials last month unveiled the first "Musician Loading Zone," which provides 15-minute free parking in front of venues that request the signage.

Kaplan and the RTA are also exploring free downtown parking for hospitality workers, take-home carpool vans and "circulator transit," which is a short-distance shuttle system.

Go deeper: Take the survey.