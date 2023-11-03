Louisiana only has 1 female inductee in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Mahalia Jackson, an acclaimed gospel singer from New Orleans, is the state's only female inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was honored in 1997 for her early influence on the genre. Photo: Lennart Steen/JP Jazz Archive/Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's diverse class of 2023 and its strong representation of women comes after nearly four decades dominated by men.

The annual induction ceremony is tonight on Disney+.

Why it matters: The Rock Hall received scathing criticism over the years because less than 9% of inductees have been women.

Zoom in: At least 20 inductees in the Rock Hall are from Louisiana. Mahalia Jackson is the only woman in the group.

The intrigue: In the buildup to this year's nominations, rock star Courtney Love penned an op-ed titled "Why are women so marginalized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?" that labeled the museum "sexist."

The other side: Rock Hall chair John Sykes has emphasized changes to the induction process in recent interviews.

"What I've tried to do with the nominating committee is shine a light on the fact that these women and people of color have been underrecognized and need to be nominated and then inducted," Sykes told the New York Times. "We have to do better, but we're making progress."

What we're watching: The Meters, an all-male New Orleans band, has been nominated four times but has not been inducted yet.

We'd also like to see The Dixie Cups, an all-female group, get some love. Same for The Radiators.

