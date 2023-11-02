With New Orleans Film Festival's return, meet Zuri Obi

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Zuri Obi is the New Orleans Film Festival's film and conference programmer. Photo: Ken McFarlane

The New Orleans Film Festival returns this week, opening Uptown at the Prytania Theatre tonight and continuing through Tuesday.

What's happening: The film festival offers a collection of screenings, parties, artist talks and educational programming for filmmakers and fans.

The full schedule is available online.

Driving the news: We checked in with Zuri Obi, NOFF's film and conference programmer, ahead of the event.

We're sharing the Q&A, which has been lightly edited for clarity.

Who dat? Obi is a Haitian-American artist who has collaborated with Lizzo and Solange.

Her work has screened at Sundance and won awards at the New Orleans Film Festival, AFI and BlackStar.

Where she went to school: The University of Florida

How she got involved with NOFF: "After screening my first film in 2018, I started volunteering as a screener."

The film no one should miss in this year's schedule: "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt," directed by Raven Jackson.

The film screens Monday at 7:30pm at the Prytania Uptown.

It's Jackson's feature debut and it explores the life of a Mississippi woman.

Her favorite NOFF memory: "All of the parties! NOFF really knows how to celebrate New Orleans style!"

The part of NOFF that deserves more attention: "The panels and workshops that are free and open to the public."

You can explore the free panels, workshops and artist talks on the schedule. They begin Friday and run through Monday.

Her favorite Mardi Gras tradition: "Catching the Skull and Bone Gang at sunrise on Mardi Gras Day!"

If she could wave a magic wand for New Orleans, she would … "raise the city above sea level."

New Orleans is missing … "a saltwater beach!"

Her poboy order: "Shrimp poboy, extra hot sauce, hold the mayo."