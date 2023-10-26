Remembering Mahalia Jackson's Glori-Fried Chicken
New Orleans is home to a rich culinary and music history, and those two things combined with Mahalia Jackson's Glori-Fried Chicken.
Driving the news: Today would have been Jackson's 112th birthday, and in her honor, we're revisiting a bit of history.
Flashback: Jackson was among a cadre of Black celebrities who lent her name to a restaurant franchise, joining the likes of Muhammad Ali's ChampBurger Palaces and James Brown's Gold Platter restaurants, writes Marcia Chatelain in "Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America."
- Jackson's restaurant was short-lived, lasting only a few years after its 1968 introduction.
Between the lines: Those Black celebrity-led franchises, Chatelain writes, were part of a trend aimed at "a desire to keep dollars in Black hands."
Zoom in: Jackson was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, with a career spanning decades.
- She performed around the globe, including at the March on Washington and at former President John F. Kennedy's inaugural ball, and inspired R&B, rock and roll, gospel and soul artists for generations.
