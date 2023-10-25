Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rep. Mike Johnson has served in Louisiana's congressional delegation since 2017. Photo: Tom Brenner for the Washington Post via Getty Images

Shreveport native and LSU grad Mike Johnson was elected House speaker yesterday, ending the dayslong merry-go-round of Republican selects for the role.

Why it matters: Johnson's election means Louisiana politicians fill Republicans' top two House roles, with Rep. Steve Scalise as majority leader.

Zoom in: Johnson persuaded members to rally around him as the GOP's consensus candidate, but he'll face multiple pressing challenges, including just weeks to pass legislation to keep the government open, writes Axios' Juliegrace Brufke.

What he's saying: In his first address as speaker, Johnson noted Louisiana hasn't previously had a representative serve in the role.

He thanked his family, as well as his Louisiana constituency, and described his father, who once worked as a firefighter in Shreveport, as an important influence.

Johnson's father died three days before he was elected to Congress.

The intrigue: The House floor vote ended on a tally of 220-209, with no Republicans voting against Johnson.

Meanwhile, Democrats are wary of Johnson's leadership, writes Axios' Andrew Solender.

Go deeper: What to know about Johnson.