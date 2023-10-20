Krewe of Boo returns, and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend
Krewe of Boo is the headliner, but there's plenty more to do in New Orleans this weekend.
🎸 Alabama's Roll on 2 Tour hits the Smoothie King Center on Friday.
🦁 Boo at the Zoo returns this weekend to the Audubon Zoo.
- That's among many ways we rounded up to celebrate Halloween in New Orleans.
😎 NOLA Funk Fest takes over the New Orleans Jazz Museum all weekend. Tickets are available online.
🧛 Krewe of Boo rolls at 6:30pm Saturday. The route winds from the Marigny, through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District.
🩰 Chief Adjuah performs with Complexions Contemporary Ballet in a New Orleans Ballet Theatre-commissioned piece on Saturday night at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
- We caught up with Chief Adjuah this week.
🚲 Bike Easy's rescheduled Bicycle Second-Line takes place Saturday at 10am. The 10-mile route starts at Second Line Brewery.
🍺 Oktoberfest at the Deutsches Haus continues this weekend. Admission is $10.
🎃 Port Orleans Brewing Co. offers free pumpkins for carving on Sunday starting at 1pm.
- See more New Orleans-area pumpkin patches.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.