New Orleans council delays termination vote for Mayor Cantrell's spokesperson

A city attorney appeared on behalf of Gregory Joseph at Tuesday's special meeting of the New Orleans City Council. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The New Orleans City Council on Tuesday delayed their vote about the future of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's spokesperson Gregory Joseph until later this month.

The latest: Joseph did not appear at a special meeting of the City Council convened to determine his fate.

Instead, a city attorney appeared in a "limited purpose" on behalf of Cantrell and Joseph and requested a two-week continuance so Joseph could secure an attorney.

The council members voted unanimously to grant the delay, but they noted it will likely be the last one before they vote on whether to fire him on Oct. 17.

The backdrop: Joseph was hired in 2022 as the mayor's director of communications.

He is a member of Cantrell's senior leadership team and is frequently by her side at public events. He's also traveled at least twice internationally with her this year to South Korea and France.

Catch up quick: Residents launched an effort to recall Cantrell last year that ultimately failed in March when organizers were not able to get enough valid signatures.

In January, while the recall effort was ongoing, Cantrell's administration mailed out 106,000 flyers with pictures of Cantrell that read "Mayor Cantrell has led the way for progress in our city" and "Strong Leadership for a Resilient City." See the mailer.

City Council members say the mailers were a taxpayer-funded way to rehab Cantrell's image during the recall. But Cantrell at a recent press conference said they were meant to recap what happened in the city in 2022.

The mailers cost $50,000 and were coordinated by Joseph, according to documents obtained by Gambit. None of the evidence implicates Cantrell or other city employees, Council president JP Morrell said, citing a six-month council investigation.

The council on Sept. 12 formally charged Joseph with "incompetence, neglect of duty and gross misconduct."

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.