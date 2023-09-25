Best New Orleans gumbo this week: Neyow's

Neyow's gumbo is thickened with filé and stuffed with shrimp, sausage and ham. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Drive by Neyow's Creole Cafe on a weekend night, and you'll be hard-pressed to find parking within a five-block radius. But once you get inside, the gumbo is worth the effort.

My order: A cup of the filé gumbo ($7.75) with shrimp, smoked sausage and ham.

You know you're in for the good stuff when there's a bottle of Tabasco, Louisiana and Crystal hot sauce on every table.

The gumbo is milk chocolatey in color and gets a salty bite from the cooked-down ham, and I find my spoon hits the bottom of the bowl too quickly.

Worth noting: If you'd rather avoid the crowds, it was easy to snag a table or a seat at the bar on a Wednesday afternoon. With smooth R&B jams and a bustling lunch crowd, it was a fun escape from the workday.