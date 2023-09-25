55 mins ago - Food and Drink
Best New Orleans gumbo this week: Neyow's
Drive by Neyow's Creole Cafe on a weekend night, and you'll be hard-pressed to find parking within a five-block radius. But once you get inside, the gumbo is worth the effort.
My order: A cup of the filé gumbo ($7.75) with shrimp, smoked sausage and ham.
- You know you're in for the good stuff when there's a bottle of Tabasco, Louisiana and Crystal hot sauce on every table.
The gumbo is milk chocolatey in color and gets a salty bite from the cooked-down ham, and I find my spoon hits the bottom of the bowl too quickly.
Worth noting: If you'd rather avoid the crowds, it was easy to snag a table or a seat at the bar on a Wednesday afternoon. With smooth R&B jams and a bustling lunch crowd, it was a fun escape from the workday.
