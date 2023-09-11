1 hour ago - Development

New Orleans to award beautification grants to neighborhood associations

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows Algiers, the Mississippi River and downtown New Orleans

Algiers, downtown New Orleans, the Mississippi River, Marigny and Bywater are seen in 2015. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

New Orleans officials are giving thousands in beautification grants to neighborhoods this fall. Friday is the deadline to apply.

Driving the news: The grant is open to formal or informal neighborhood and community associations in Orleans Parish so they can develop green infrastructure and beautification projects.

  • The grants are between $5,000 and $7,500, according to the city. The project is being funded with $500,000 from the Wisner Trust, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says.

How it works: The projects should be "feasible, inclusive and open to every resident in the neighborhood," according to information from the city. They must include a component focused on green infrastructure, such as tree planting or rain barrel installation.

  • Applicants must be 18 years or older, and the group must have a 501(c)(3) designation or Federal tax ID number.

What's next: The deadline is 5pm Friday, Sept. 15. Apply at NOLA.gov/fallgrant.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more