New Orleans to award beautification grants to neighborhood associations

Algiers, downtown New Orleans, the Mississippi River, Marigny and Bywater are seen in 2015. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

New Orleans officials are giving thousands in beautification grants to neighborhoods this fall. Friday is the deadline to apply.

Driving the news: The grant is open to formal or informal neighborhood and community associations in Orleans Parish so they can develop green infrastructure and beautification projects.

The grants are between $5,000 and $7,500, according to the city. The project is being funded with $500,000 from the Wisner Trust, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says.

How it works: The projects should be "feasible, inclusive and open to every resident in the neighborhood," according to information from the city. They must include a component focused on green infrastructure, such as tree planting or rain barrel installation.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, and the group must have a 501(c)(3) designation or Federal tax ID number.

What's next: The deadline is 5pm Friday, Sept. 15. Apply at NOLA.gov/fallgrant.