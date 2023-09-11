New Orleans to award beautification grants to neighborhood associations
New Orleans officials are giving thousands in beautification grants to neighborhoods this fall. Friday is the deadline to apply.
Driving the news: The grant is open to formal or informal neighborhood and community associations in Orleans Parish so they can develop green infrastructure and beautification projects.
- The grants are between $5,000 and $7,500, according to the city. The project is being funded with $500,000 from the Wisner Trust, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says.
How it works: The projects should be "feasible, inclusive and open to every resident in the neighborhood," according to information from the city. They must include a component focused on green infrastructure, such as tree planting or rain barrel installation.
- Applicants must be 18 years or older, and the group must have a 501(c)(3) designation or Federal tax ID number.
What's next: The deadline is 5pm Friday, Sept. 15. Apply at NOLA.gov/fallgrant.
