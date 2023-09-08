1 hour ago - Things to Do

Rugby World Cup watch party, free music and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Chelsea Brasted
Nikola Bursic hoists a rugby ball in the air as his teammates hold him aloft above them.

Nikola Bursic of NOLA Gold wins a lineout against Old Glory DC at Segra Field In 2021 in Leesburg, Virginia. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Saints are back in the Caesars Superdome to start their regular season, but there are plenty of other things to do this weekend around New Orleans.

🏉 Watch the Rugby World Cup with NOLA Gold Rugby at Finn McCool's Friday at 2pm. RSVP to get your first drink free. Doors open at noon.

👀 Make some permanent decisions at the fifth annual New Orleans Tattoo Arts Festival through Sunday.

🎺 Celebrate Shamarr Allen's "True Orleans 2" at the Broadside Friday night with the Brassaholics, Big Six Brass Band, Big Sam and Erica Falls.

🖼️ The New Orleans Museum of Art hosts its NOMA at Night series Friday with special gallery talks and performances by DJ HEELTURN and Sasha Masakowski.

🎶 Buffa's hosts its monthly free performance Saturday night with Freddie Blue and the Friendship Circle. RSVP to secure your spot.

🔨 Interested in buying and renovating an old New Orleans home? Join the Preservation Resource Center on Saturday for a daylong workshop exploring how to do it the right way.

🐶 Learn about recycling while introducing the kids to Rocky and Skye from "Paw Patrol" during a special appearance at the Louisiana Children's Museum on Saturday.

🤵 Grab your finest threads and head to The Windsor Court's Legendary Dinner for a five-course meal Saturday benefiting the Emeril Lagasse Foundation. Tickets are limited to 50 guests and are $1,250 each.

☂️ Rivertown Theaters debuts "Singin' in the Rain" this weekend, with showtimes through Sept. 24.

📚 Concert pianists Michael Harold and Quinn Peeper celebrate the publication of their new book, "Classical Shindig: Amateur Artistry from the Simple to the Sublime," at Garden District Books on Tuesday.

New Orleanspostcard

