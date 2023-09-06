How an Instagram page gets potholes filled
An irreverent Instagram account known for documenting the more challenging of the city's infrastructural snafus is actually instrumental in seeing them fixed.
Why it matters: If it gets a pothole filled in this town, that's worth celebrating.
Driving the news: A doctoral student at Tulane published a new study in the national journal Social Media and Society, revealing how the account, disarmingly titled Look at This F----n' Street, works as an unofficial complaint hotline.
- The anonymously managed account posts crowd-sourced photos, and Sewerage and Water Board and Department of Public Works employees often follow-up.
What he's saying: "This is a novel, interesting phenomenon in which one person is driving an essential city function, and I can't find evidence of it in other places," says study author Alex Turvy.
