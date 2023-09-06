Axios reporter Chelsea Brasted sits in a pothole that was filled after it ran on the Look At This F---in' Street Instagram page. Photo: Luke Johnson

An irreverent Instagram account known for documenting the more challenging of the city's infrastructural snafus is actually instrumental in seeing them fixed.

Why it matters: If it gets a pothole filled in this town, that's worth celebrating.

Driving the news: A doctoral student at Tulane published a new study in the national journal Social Media and Society, revealing how the account, disarmingly titled Look at This F----n' Street, works as an unofficial complaint hotline.

The anonymously managed account posts crowd-sourced photos, and Sewerage and Water Board and Department of Public Works employees often follow-up.

What he's saying: "This is a novel, interesting phenomenon in which one person is driving an essential city function, and I can't find evidence of it in other places," says study author Alex Turvy.