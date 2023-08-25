How to watch Saints vs. Texans
The New Orleans Saints have one more chance to get things together during the preseason when they host the Texans on Sunday at 7pm.
Why it matters: Roster cuts land Tuesday, so this is the final chance rookies and veterans alike have to make a case for why they should be on the team this fall.
State of play: The Saints are finally home after an eventful several days on the West Coast, where Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode, everyone went through a tropical storm and an earthquake, and the team brought home a 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The big picture: The Saints' regular season starts at home on Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans.
How to watch: Kickoff at the Caesar's Superdome is set for 7pm Sunday on Fox 8.
