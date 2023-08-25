How to watch Saints vs. Texans

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lynn Bowden runs while playing the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium during an Aug. 20 preseason game. Photo: John McCoy/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have one more chance to get things together during the preseason when they host the Texans on Sunday at 7pm.

Why it matters: Roster cuts land Tuesday, so this is the final chance rookies and veterans alike have to make a case for why they should be on the team this fall.

State of play: The Saints are finally home after an eventful several days on the West Coast, where Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode, everyone went through a tropical storm and an earthquake, and the team brought home a 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The big picture: The Saints' regular season starts at home on Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

How to watch: Kickoff at the Caesar's Superdome is set for 7pm Sunday on Fox 8.