How to watch Saints vs. Chargers

Jake Haener of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during an Aug. 13 preseason game. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are on the road for the first time this preseason, kicking off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Why it matters: It's a chance to see how the boys of the black and gold look on the road before roster cuts define who will make it into the regular season.

But also, it doesn't! It's still just preseason ball. Try to have some fun.

State of play: The Saints are coming off a wild finisher in their preseason start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

We should get another good look at rookie quarterback Jake Haener, as well as rookie kicker Blake Grupe, who made the 31-yard, game-winning field goal against Kansas City.

The big picture: The Saints' regular season starts at home Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

How to watch: Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is set for 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Fox 8.