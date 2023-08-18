33 mins ago - Sports

How to watch Saints vs. Chargers

Chelsea Brasted
Jake Haener eyes downfield as he prepares to throw the football.

Jake Haener of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during an Aug. 13 preseason game. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are on the road for the first time this preseason, kicking off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Why it matters: It's a chance to see how the boys of the black and gold look on the road before roster cuts define who will make it into the regular season.

  • But also, it doesn't! It's still just preseason ball. Try to have some fun.

State of play: The Saints are coming off a wild finisher in their preseason start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • We should get another good look at rookie quarterback Jake Haener, as well as rookie kicker Blake Grupe, who made the 31-yard, game-winning field goal against Kansas City.

The big picture: The Saints' regular season starts at home Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

How to watch: Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is set for 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Fox 8.

