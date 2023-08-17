4 great New Orleans dishes to try right now
As you may know, I've spent the last few months at home with a newborn, and while friends and family kept me well-supplied with home-cooked dishes, I also (eventually) got out and about for some great meals too.
Why it matters: Dining out these days is looking a little different, and it's certainly starting earlier for me. But I'm passing along my most memorable eats, and I hope you enjoy them too.
Grilled lamb rack at Osteria Lupo: For an anniversary dinner, my husband and I split a handful of dishes, including this grilled lamb that was fork-tender and brightened up with fresh mint and pistachios.
Vesper martini at Hungry Eyes: If you're going to have a bar menu centered on martinis, you'd better make sure yours are impeccable. Luckily for me, this one at Mason Hereford's newest restaurant did not disappoint.
- An honorable mention goes to Ameztoi Rubentis txakolina for being my first post-natal glass of wine, enjoyed on my couch during LSU Baseball's championship run.
Broccoli taco at Barracuda Algiers: For less than $4, perfectly roasted broccoli gets punched up with crunchy sunflower seeds and caramelized onions.
Mezcal chocolate torte at Bayona: A family dinner ended sweetly at chef Susan Spicer's French Quarter stalwart thanks to a special dessert on the menu.
- This was actually my dad's order, but once I dragged my fork over to his plate, I couldn't help but wish it'd been mine, too.
