4 great New Orleans dishes to try right now

As you may know, I've spent the last few months at home with a newborn, and while friends and family kept me well-supplied with home-cooked dishes, I also (eventually) got out and about for some great meals too.

Why it matters: Dining out these days is looking a little different, and it's certainly starting earlier for me. But I'm passing along my most memorable eats, and I hope you enjoy them too.

Grilled lamb rack at Osteria Lupo: For an anniversary dinner, my husband and I split a handful of dishes, including this grilled lamb that was fork-tender and brightened up with fresh mint and pistachios.

Martinis and a salad in disguise await diners at Hungry Eyes. Photo: Kim Ha for Hungry Eyes

Vesper martini at Hungry Eyes: If you're going to have a bar menu centered on martinis, you'd better make sure yours are impeccable. Luckily for me, this one at Mason Hereford's newest restaurant did not disappoint.

An honorable mention goes to Ameztoi Rubentis txakolina for being my first post-natal glass of wine, enjoyed on my couch during LSU Baseball's championship run.

Broccoli taco at Barracuda Algiers: For less than $4, perfectly roasted broccoli gets punched up with crunchy sunflower seeds and caramelized onions.

Mezcal chocolate torte at Bayona: A family dinner ended sweetly at chef Susan Spicer's French Quarter stalwart thanks to a special dessert on the menu.