Chef Natasha Butler created a sausage line that's now available in Canseco's. Photos: Courtesy of Seasons of Louisiana

Several New Orleans grocery stores have added a new sausage line created by chef Natasha Butler this month.

Driving the news: Butler and her business partner Deadra Despenza are the duo behind Chef Tasha's Smoked Sausage. They also run Seasons of Louisiana, which has been doing catering, private chef bookings and special events for 14 years.

They created the sausage with French Settlement Sausage Co. in Livingston Parish.

Earlier this month, Canseco's Market added it to five of their stores, and it's been a successful seller so far, Butler tells Axios, especially in Gentilly.

Popular Gretna restaurant Chicken's Kitchen also is using the sausage in dishes.

By the numbers: The suggested retail price is $6.99 for a pack of three sausages. It comes in mild and spicy.

It works well in classic New Orleans dishes, such as red beans and rice, jambalaya, poboys, etouffee and gumbo, which Butler says is her favorite use.

Zoom in: The packages prominently feature a picture of Butler's face, an idea she was "totally against" at first. But, her business logo is a crawfish, and the sausage makers were concerned it would confuse consumers since the product is made with pork.

So Butler, who describes herself as "not flashy," agreed to using her picture. The response has been overwhelming, she tells Axios.

"People love to see this little Black girl's face on the sausage," she said. "I'm learning to embrace it."

What's next: Butler currently does her own distribution and hopes to find a better way to get that handled.