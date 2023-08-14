New Orleans fixes broken pipe that led to raw sewage dumps in Mississippi River

An aerial view of New Orleans can be seen from a drone above the Mississippi River on April 1, 2023. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Workers have fixed a broken sewer main in New Orleans, ending the need for the Sewerage and Water Board to dump raw sewage into the Mississippi River.

All wastewater is now being treated at the utility's facilities, according to a statement.

Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke on July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Ave.

The city diverted wastewater into the river, a decision officials called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.

Then, at the end of July, Boh Bros. Construction workers found a second leak and estimated it wouldn't be fixed until Aug. 20.

Yes, but: It was fixed Friday and monitored all weekend, according to a statement. No more leaks were found.

Zoom in: The city said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the breaks.