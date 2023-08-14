1 hour ago - News
New Orleans fixes broken pipe that led to raw sewage dumps in Mississippi River
Workers have fixed a broken sewer main in New Orleans, ending the need for the Sewerage and Water Board to dump raw sewage into the Mississippi River.
- All wastewater is now being treated at the utility's facilities, according to a statement.
Catch up quick: A 60-inch main broke on July 7 at the city's water station at 2800 Florida Ave.
- The city diverted wastewater into the river, a decision officials called "crucial" to avoid backups in homes.
- Then, at the end of July, Boh Bros. Construction workers found a second leak and estimated it wouldn't be fixed until Aug. 20.
Yes, but: It was fixed Friday and monitored all weekend, according to a statement. No more leaks were found.
Zoom in: The city said the pipe is more than 60 years old and cited its age as the cause of the breaks.
- Leaders said they were communicating with downstream water utilities, many of which get their drinking water from the river.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.