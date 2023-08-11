Hubig's adds peach pies to New Orleans stores

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hubig's is slowly rolling out the return of its core hand pie flavors after the factory burned down in 2012. Photo: Courtesy of Hubig's Pies.

Hubig's is returning one of its historic hand pie flavors to shelves next week: peach.

Driving the news: The peach pies will be a test run with limited availability, Hubig's Pies co-owner Drew Ramsey tells Axios.

But don't worry, Ramsey says. "We're getting more peach and we're going to cook more and do more batches."

The backdrop: Hubig's is slowly rolling out the return of its core hand pie flavors, with apple, lemon and chocolate already available in all distribution spots.

Ramsey didn't want to speculate on the next flavor — coconut? pineapple? — and said it will depend on market availability.

Flashback: The factory that stamped out New Orleans' beloved hand pies burned down in 2012.