Hubig's adds peach pies to New Orleans stores
Hubig's is returning one of its historic hand pie flavors to shelves next week: peach.
Driving the news: The peach pies will be a test run with limited availability, Hubig's Pies co-owner Drew Ramsey tells Axios.
- But don't worry, Ramsey says. "We're getting more peach and we're going to cook more and do more batches."
The backdrop: Hubig's is slowly rolling out the return of its core hand pie flavors, with apple, lemon and chocolate already available in all distribution spots.
- Ramsey didn't want to speculate on the next flavor — coconut? pineapple? — and said it will depend on market availability.
Flashback: The factory that stamped out New Orleans' beloved hand pies burned down in 2012.
- It took years before the company was able to return, finally doing so to great fanfare — and delicious appreciation — in 2022.
