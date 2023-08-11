Hubig's adds peach pies to New Orleans stores

35 mins ago - Food and Drink

Photo shows Hubig's pies in wrappers

Hubig's is slowly rolling out the return of its core hand pie flavors after the factory burned down in 2012. Photo: Courtesy of Hubig's Pies.

Hubig's is returning one of its historic hand pie flavors to shelves next week: peach.

Driving the news: The peach pies will be a test run with limited availability, Hubig's Pies co-owner Drew Ramsey tells Axios.

  • But don't worry, Ramsey says. "We're getting more peach and we're going to cook more and do more batches."

The backdrop: Hubig's is slowly rolling out the return of its core hand pie flavors, with apple, lemon and chocolate already available in all distribution spots.

  • Ramsey didn't want to speculate on the next flavor — coconut? pineapple? — and said it will depend on market availability.

Flashback: The factory that stamped out New Orleans' beloved hand pies burned down in 2012.

  • It took years before the company was able to return, finally doing so to great fanfare — and delicious appreciation — in 2022.
