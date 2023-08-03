Satchmo SummerFest, White Linen Night and 14 more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Zulu Steppers marched in last year's Satchmo Salute Parade. Photo: Courtesy of Cedric Ellsworth

New Orleans has plenty of things to do this weekend, including Satchmo SummerFest, White Linen Night and free school supply fairs.

Friday

🏈 Saints training camp continues this weekend with three more public sessions. All sessions are currently full. (details)

🚌 Students entering kindergarten can practice skills, like getting on and off a school bus and using a lunch tray, at a free event at the Louisiana Children's Museum. All sessions are currently full. (details)

🎒The back-to-school fair at Joe Brown Gymnasium will have free school bags, haircuts, food, music and more. (details)

🧑‍🌾 Learn how to grow your own food at a free gardening class with LSU Ag Center. (details)

🍺 Abita Brewing Co. is hosting its monthly food truck roundup. It's family-friendly and dog-friendly. (details)

🪖 The National WWII Museum is offering half-priced admission for Louisiana residents through Sunday. (Details)

Saturday

🎺 Satchmo SummerFest is a free music festival honoring Louis Armstrong at the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Saturday and Sunday. (details)

🥼Don your white garb and head to the Julia Street art galleries for White Linen Night. (details)

🥄 Chef Kevin Belton is hosting a tailgating cooking demo and food tasting at WYES studios. (details)

🧘 Move Ya Brass holds its 10th birthday fitness fest with free music, yoga, cardio and other exercise classes in City Park. (details)

🎒 The Back to School Fair & Fun Fest will have free school supplies, hair cuts, kids games, vaccinations at more at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero. (details)

🇮🇹 The Italian Film Festival is at WYES Theater with movies and a talk with producers. (details)

Sunday

🩱 JNOLA is hosting a Cool Zoo event with $10 tickets per family to Audubon Zoo and the waterpark. (details)

All month

🏛️ It's Museum Month in New Orleans and and members at participating venues can visit others for free. (details)

🎶 Tipitina's hosts free Friday shows weekly. (schedule)

🍴Mister Mao is hosting BBQ nights every Monday with guest chefs. (schedule)

