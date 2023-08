Satchmo SummerFest, White Linen Night and 14 more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

8 mins ago - Things to Do

The Zulu Steppers marched in last year's Satchmo Salute Parade. Photo: Courtesy of Cedric Ellsworth

New Orleans has plenty of things to do this weekend, including Satchmo SummerFest, White Linen Night and free school supply fairs.

Friday

๐Ÿˆ Saints training camp continues this weekend with three more public sessions. All sessions are currently full. (details)

๐ŸšŒ Students entering kindergarten can practice skills, like getting on and off a school bus and using a lunch tray, at a free event at the Louisiana Children's Museum. All sessions are currently full. (details)

๐ŸŽ’The back-to-school fair at Joe Brown Gymnasium will have free school bags, haircuts, food, music and more. (details)

๐Ÿง‘โ€๐ŸŒพ Learn how to grow your own food at a free gardening class with LSU Ag Center. (details)

๐Ÿบ Abita Brewing Co. is hosting its monthly food truck roundup. It's family-friendly and dog-friendly. (details)

๐Ÿช– The National WWII Museum is offering half-priced admission for Louisiana residents through Sunday. (Details)

Saturday

๐ŸŽบ Satchmo SummerFest is a free music festival honoring Louis Armstrong at the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Saturday and Sunday. (details)

๐ŸฅผDon your white garb and head to the Julia Street art galleries for White Linen Night. (details)

๐Ÿฅ„ Chef Kevin Belton is hosting a tailgating cooking demo and food tasting at WYES studios. (details)

๐Ÿง˜ Move Ya Brass holds its 10th birthday fitness fest with free music, yoga, cardio and other exercise classes in City Park. (details)

๐ŸŽ’ The Back to School Fair & Fun Fest will have free school supplies, hair cuts, kids games, vaccinations at more at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero. (details)

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น The Italian Film Festival is at WYES Theater with movies and a talk with producers. (details)

Sunday

๐Ÿฉฑ JNOLA is hosting a Cool Zoo event with $10 tickets per family to Audubon Zoo and the waterpark. (details)

All month

๐Ÿ›๏ธ It's Museum Month in New Orleans and and members at participating venues can visit others for free. (details)

๐ŸŽถ Tipitina's hosts free Friday shows weekly. (schedule)

๐ŸดMister Mao is hosting BBQ nights every Monday with guest chefs. (schedule)

More things to do

See Gambit's event calendar for more ideas.