Rendering: New community center at West End marina will house Tulane's sailing team
Community Sailing New Orleans is building a new multipurpose headquarters on Lake Pontchartrain thanks to a $2.75 million donation from Tulane supporters.
- The sailing nonprofit works to eliminate economic and physical obstacles for the sport.
Driving the news: Libby and Robert Alexander donated the money for the building, which will also host Tulane's sailing program.
- Tulane added sailing as a varsity sport five years ago after the Alexanders and others donated millions to buy boats and build slips, a bulkhead and a temporary facility.
What's next: The new two-story building, which will be named the Alexander Community Sailing Center, will overlook the Municipal Yacht Harbor at West End Park.
- No timeline for construction was immediately available.
