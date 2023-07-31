Rendering: New community center at West End marina will house Tulane's sailing team

Share on email (opens in new window)

The new building will overlook the harbor at West End Park. Image: Courtesy of Mathes Brierre Architects, DonahueFavret Contractors Inc. and Community Sailing New Orleans Inc.

Community Sailing New Orleans is building a new multipurpose headquarters on Lake Pontchartrain thanks to a $2.75 million donation from Tulane supporters.

The sailing nonprofit works to eliminate economic and physical obstacles for the sport.

Driving the news: Libby and Robert Alexander donated the money for the building, which will also host Tulane's sailing program.

Tulane added sailing as a varsity sport five years ago after the Alexanders and others donated millions to buy boats and build slips, a bulkhead and a temporary facility.

What's next: The new two-story building, which will be named the Alexander Community Sailing Center, will overlook the Municipal Yacht Harbor at West End Park.