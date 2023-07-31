1 hour ago - Business

Rendering: New community center at West End marina will house Tulane's sailing team

Carlie Kollath Wells

The new building will overlook the harbor at West End Park. Image: Courtesy of Mathes Brierre Architects, DonahueFavret Contractors Inc. and Community Sailing New Orleans Inc.

Community Sailing New Orleans is building a new multipurpose headquarters on Lake Pontchartrain thanks to a $2.75 million donation from Tulane supporters.

  • The sailing nonprofit works to eliminate economic and physical obstacles for the sport.

Driving the news: Libby and Robert Alexander donated the money for the building, which will also host Tulane's sailing program.

  • Tulane added sailing as a varsity sport five years ago after the Alexanders and others donated millions to buy boats and build slips, a bulkhead and a temporary facility.

What's next: The new two-story building, which will be named the Alexander Community Sailing Center, will overlook the Municipal Yacht Harbor at West End Park.

  • No timeline for construction was immediately available.
