WWE Smackdown, roller derby and 8 more things to do in New Orleans this weekend
New Orleans has plenty of things to do as we close out July.
Friday
🥊 WWE Friday Night Smackdown is at the Smoothie King Center. (Details)
🏈 Saints camp is open to the public Friday and Saturday. (Free tickets)
🎣 The Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo is this weekend with a $10,000 prize for the grand prize winner. (Details)
🎤 New Orleans Comedy Fest 3 is happening Friday and Saturday at Comedy House New Orleans. (Details)
🪄 Potterfest will be a magical weekend of Harry Potter-themed drinks, trivia and more at Urban South Brewery. (Details)
🌚 Krewe de Lune hosts a summer soiree Friday at The Rabbit Hole. (Details)
🎺 Tipitina's hosts a free show with the Soul Brass Band. (Schedule)
Saturday
🐔 Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day at Port Orleans Brewing Co. with live music and specials on wings and drinks. (Details)
🎧 The National WWII Museum hosts its monthly sensory friendly event for individuals of all ages with special needs. Reminder — admission is half-off this month for Louisiana residents. (Details)
🛼 Big Easy Roller Derby has a triple header at UNO Lakefront Arena. (Details)
