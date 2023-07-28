Share on email (opens in new window)

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega wrestle during the WWE SmackDown on May 5, 2023, in Puerto Rico. Photo: Gladys Vega/Getty Images

New Orleans has plenty of things to do as we close out July.

Friday

🥊 WWE Friday Night Smackdown is at the Smoothie King Center. (Details)

🏈 Saints camp is open to the public Friday and Saturday. (Free tickets)

🎣 The Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo is this weekend with a $10,000 prize for the grand prize winner. (Details)

🎤 New Orleans Comedy Fest 3 is happening Friday and Saturday at Comedy House New Orleans. (Details)

🪄 Potterfest will be a magical weekend of Harry Potter-themed drinks, trivia and more at Urban South Brewery. (Details)

🌚 Krewe de Lune hosts a summer soiree Friday at The Rabbit Hole. (Details)

🎺 Tipitina's hosts a free show with the Soul Brass Band. (Schedule)

Saturday

🐔 Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day at Port Orleans Brewing Co. with live music and specials on wings and drinks. (Details)

🎧 The National WWII Museum hosts its monthly sensory friendly event for individuals of all ages with special needs. Reminder — admission is half-off this month for Louisiana residents. (Details)

🛼 Big Easy Roller Derby has a triple header at UNO Lakefront Arena. (Details)

