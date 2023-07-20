Tales of the Cocktail and 15 other things to do in New Orleans this weekend
New Orleans has plenty of things to do this weekend, including Tales of the Cocktail, a free school supply fair and the Vegan 2 Soul food Festival.
Friday
🍴Magazine Street Restaurant Week continues through Sunday. (details)
👠 Fashioning America, a new exhibit spotlighting more than 100 American designers and brands, opens at NOMA. (details)
💀 Creepy Fest continues with live music at Siberia, HiHo Lounge and more. (details)
⚔️ "Romeo and Juliet" is at Tulane as part of the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival. (details)
Saturday
🥕 Vegan 2 The Soul Festival has food, music and yoga at Lemann Park on North Claiborne Ave. (details)
🎒Back to School Boogaloo at Joe Brown Park has free school supplies, haircuts, sports physicals, dental care and more. (details)
🇬🇧 New Orleans Beatles Festival is a two-hour concert tribute to fab four at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. (details)
🛼 Baby Bull Bash, a kid-friendly celebration of San Fermin happens in Nueva Orleans. (details)
🎤 Trap Karaoke is at The Fillmore with a "user-generated concert." (details)
🏓 Free pickleball lessons at City Park's tennis center. (details)
📓 Community Resource Jamboree at the John A. Alario Center has resources for Head Start enrollment, senior programs, job opportunities and more. (details)
Sunday
🍸 Tales of the Cocktail is the booze industry's biggest conference with daily educational seminars, tastings and brand-hosted blowouts each night. (details)
🇵🇭 Kusina and Union Ramen are partnering on a Filipino Kamayan Feast. (details)
Monday
🤠 Shania Twain brings her "Queen of Me" tour to the Smoothie King Center. (details)
All month
🪖 The National WWII Museum is offering half-priced admission for Louisiana residents all month. (Details)
🎺 Tipitina's hosts free Friday shows weekly. (Schedule)
More things to do
See Gambit's event calendar for more ideas.
- Here's the WWOZ Livewire for this weekend's live music options.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.