58 mins ago - Food and Drink
Magazine Street to host its own restaurant week
Magazine Street is holding its own restaurant week for the first time.
Driving the news: The event is from July 17 to 23 and features special menus and meal deals at more than 20 restaurants, bars and other eateries.
- Many of the meals are prix-fixe options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
The latest: Here are some of the deals that caught our attention.
- The Rendezous Tavern: Burger and a cocktail for $20.
- Slim Goodies Diner: Champagne with any morning goodies combo plate.
- Joey K's: Three-course prix-fixe meal for $24.99.
- Picnic Provisions & Whiskey: Three-course prix-fixe meal for $25, with a bourbon shot.
- Apolline: Two-course brunch for $35.
- Gris-Gris: Three-course brunch for $35.
- Shaya: Three-course lunch/dinner for $40.
- Nirvana: Three-course dinner for two for $40.
- Saffron: Paired cocktail menu for $45.
- La Petite Grocery: Three-course prix fixe dinner for $45.
- Osteria Lupo: Four-course family-style dinner for $55.
