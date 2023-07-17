58 mins ago - Food and Drink

Magazine Street to host its own restaurant week

Magazine Street is holding its own restaurant week for the first time.

Driving the news: The event is from July 17 to 23 and features special menus and meal deals at more than 20 restaurants, bars and other eateries.

  • Many of the meals are prix-fixe options for brunch, lunch and dinner.

The latest: Here are some of the deals that caught our attention.

  • The Rendezous Tavern: Burger and a cocktail for $20.
  • Slim Goodies Diner: Champagne with any morning goodies combo plate.
  • Joey K's: Three-course prix-fixe meal for $24.99.
  • Picnic Provisions & Whiskey: Three-course prix-fixe meal for $25, with a bourbon shot.
  • Apolline: Two-course brunch for $35.
  • Gris-Gris: Three-course brunch for $35.
  • Shaya: Three-course lunch/dinner for $40.
  • Nirvana: Three-course dinner for two for $40.
  • Saffron: Paired cocktail menu for $45.
  • La Petite Grocery: Three-course prix fixe dinner for $45.
  • Osteria Lupo: Four-course family-style dinner for $55.

See the full list.

