Magazine Street is holding its own restaurant week for the first time.

Driving the news: The event is from July 17 to 23 and features special menus and meal deals at more than 20 restaurants, bars and other eateries.

Many of the meals are prix-fixe options for brunch, lunch and dinner.

The latest: Here are some of the deals that caught our attention.

The Rendezous Tavern: Burger and a cocktail for $20.

Burger and a cocktail for $20. Slim Goodies Diner: Champagne with any morning goodies combo plate.

Champagne with any morning goodies combo plate. Joey K's: Three-course prix-fixe meal for $24.99.

Three-course prix-fixe meal for $24.99. Picnic Provisions & Whiskey: Three-course prix-fixe meal for $25, with a bourbon shot.

Three-course prix-fixe meal for $25, with a bourbon shot. Apolline: Two-course brunch for $35.

Two-course brunch for $35. Gris-Gris: Three-course brunch for $35.

Three-course brunch for $35. Shaya: Three-course lunch/dinner for $40.

Three-course lunch/dinner for $40. Nirvana: Three-course dinner for two for $40.

Three-course dinner for two for $40. Saffron: Paired cocktail menu for $45.

Paired cocktail menu for $45. La Petite Grocery: Three-course prix fixe dinner for $45.

Three-course prix fixe dinner for $45. Osteria Lupo: Four-course family-style dinner for $55.

See the full list.