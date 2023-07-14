The Running of the Bulls and 7 other things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Roller derby athletes, dressed as bulls, prepare to chase people with bats and swat them on their behinds during the 2018 Running of the Bulls. Photo: Emily Kask/AFP via Getty Images

🐂 The 17th annual Running of the Bulls happens this weekend, with its Saturday race and iconic roller derby athletes ready to smack you on the tush with plastic bats. Check out the many pre- and post-race festivities. (Details)

🇫🇷 Bastille Day Fête at the Alliance Française marks the French national holiday with live music, children's activities, a costume contest and more. (Friday, 6pm, $15 tickets at the door)

🥂 There's also a Bastille Day Dinner at Couvant featuring champagne, hors d'oeuvres, a three-course French dinner with wine pairings and entertainment. (Friday, 6pm, $75)

🗞️ "Newsies," the Disney film turned Broadway hit, hosts its opening weekend at Rivertown Theaters in Kenner. (Tickets start at $38)

💿 Big in the '90s Summer Bash at Loft18 Metairie. (Friday, 9pm, no cover)

🥁 Shannon Powell leads his weekly evening of traditional New Orleans music at Preservation Hall. (Saturday, multiple times, tickets from $25)

🍳 Burlesque Brunch: Legs & Eggs at 3rd Block Depot featuring Bella Blue, founder of the New Orleans School of Burlesque. (Saturday & Sunday, 11am-3pm)

♻️ Less entertainment, more sanitation: The City of New Orleans is hosting a paper shredding event at the Recycling Drop-Off Center on Elysian Fields. (Saturday, 8am-1pm)

All month long

🪖 The National WWII Museum is offering half-priced admission for Louisiana residents all month. (Details)

🐟 GW Fins is hosting its annual Fins Feast with a three-course prix fixe menu for $50 per person. (Menu)

🎺 Tipitina's has its free Friday shows weekly. (Schedule)

More things to do

See Gambit's event calendar for more ideas.