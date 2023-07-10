Planes wait on the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. File photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of two runways at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be closed for the next 12 days for maintenance, officials said Monday.

The north-south runway will close Monday and all aircraft will use the east-west runway.

Why it matters: Parts of Kenner and surrounding areas will have an increase in noise during the closure.