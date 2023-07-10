11 mins ago - Business
New Orleans airport to close 1 of 2 runways for maintenance
One of two runways at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be closed for the next 12 days for maintenance, officials said Monday.
- The north-south runway will close Monday and all aircraft will use the east-west runway.
Why it matters: Parts of Kenner and surrounding areas will have an increase in noise during the closure.
- The closure will not effect flight schedules or daily operations, leaders said.
- Officials said the work is for "necessary safety maintenance" and may not take the entire 12 days.
