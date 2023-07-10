11 mins ago - Business

New Orleans airport to close 1 of 2 runways for maintenance

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photos shows airplanes on the tarmac outside the New Orleans airport terminal

Planes wait on the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. File photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of two runways at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be closed for the next 12 days for maintenance, officials said Monday.

  • The north-south runway will close Monday and all aircraft will use the east-west runway.

Why it matters: Parts of Kenner and surrounding areas will have an increase in noise during the closure.

  • The closure will not effect flight schedules or daily operations, leaders said.
  • Officials said the work is for "necessary safety maintenance" and may not take the entire 12 days.
