What to do in New Orleans this weekend
Essence Festival is the city's landmark event this weekend. It's also Fourth of July weekend, and we'll have fireworks shows.
- But there's so much more going on too.
Friday
🇺🇸 A new exhibit opens at the National WWII Museum focused on the second-generation Japanese Americans who risked their lives to support the Allies in the face of prejudice and incarceration. (Details)
🪘 Drum Talk at the New Orleans Jazz Museum will feature Kongolese drum rhythms and traditions — and performances by panelists. (Friday at 2pm)
🍻 The Budz play the NOLA Brewing Company Tap Room. (Friday at 6pm)
🎉 Free Fridays at Tipitina's: New Orleans Suspects and Renée Gros take the stage as part of the Napoleon Avenue venue's free summer concert series. (Friday at 9pm)
Saturday
🎥 Film & TV industry career panel during the Essence Film Festival. (Saturday at 1pm)
🎵 Damn That DJ Saved My Day Party ft. Mannie Fresh at the House of Blues (Saturday at 1:30pm, $30-35 tickets)
💁🏾♀️ #CareFreeBlackGirl CookOut at Culture Park. (Saturday at 2pm, tickets from $10)
🎷 The Marigny Street Brass Band at the Blue Nile Balcony Room. (Saturday at 10pm)
Sunday
💃 Argentine Tango Workshop & Practica by Maureen Munoz. (Sunday at 1pm, $30 tickets)
⚓️ Sunday Funday boat party on the river aboard the Creole Queen. (Sunday at 1pm, tickets sold out)
👻 Ghosts, Vampires, & Voodoo Crawl of the French Quarter. (Sunday at 5pm, $31 tickets)
More fun this weekend
See Gambit's event calendar for additional ideas.
- Here's the WWOZ Livewire for live music options.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.