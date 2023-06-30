2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do in New Orleans this weekend

Essence Festival is the city's landmark event this weekend. It's also Fourth of July weekend, and we'll have fireworks shows.

  • But there's so much more going on too.
Friday

🇺🇸 A new exhibit opens at the National WWII Museum focused on the second-generation Japanese Americans who risked their lives to support the Allies in the face of prejudice and incarceration. (Details)

🪘 Drum Talk at the New Orleans Jazz Museum will feature Kongolese drum rhythms and traditions — and performances by panelists. (Friday at 2pm)

🍻 The Budz play the NOLA Brewing Company Tap Room. (Friday at 6pm)

🎉 Free Fridays at Tipitina's: New Orleans Suspects and Renée Gros take the stage as part of the Napoleon Avenue venue's free summer concert series. (Friday at 9pm)

Saturday

🎥 Film & TV industry career panel during the Essence Film Festival. (Saturday at 1pm)

🎵 Damn That DJ Saved My Day Party ft. Mannie Fresh at the House of Blues (Saturday at 1:30pm, $30-35 tickets)

💁🏾‍♀️ #CareFreeBlackGirl CookOut at Culture Park. (Saturday at 2pm, tickets from $10)

🎷 The Marigny Street Brass Band at the Blue Nile Balcony Room. (Saturday at 10pm)

Sunday

💃 Argentine Tango Workshop & Practica by Maureen Munoz. (Sunday at 1pm, $30 tickets)

⚓️ Sunday Funday boat party on the river aboard the Creole Queen. (Sunday at 1pm, tickets sold out)

👻 Ghosts, Vampires, & Voodoo Crawl of the French Quarter. (Sunday at 5pm, $31 tickets)

More fun this weekend

