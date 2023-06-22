6 things to do this weekend in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🎷 The Hot 8 Brass Band brings its funk-style brass back to the d.b.a. stage on Frenchmen Street. (Tonight at 10pm, $15)

🗳️ The Historic New Orleans Collection is hosting an educator workshop focused on two new exhibits: one on New Orleans' women's suffrage and a national exhibit on American democracy. (Tomorrow at 10am)

⚜️ The New Orleans Caribbean Festival is all weekend, featuring a parade down Tchoupitoulas tomorrow at noon, an after-party tomorrow afternoon, and a pool party on Sunday. (Details)

🏳️‍🌈 Outlaw Icons Drag Brunch at the Hotel Fontenot's Peacock Room. (Tomorrow from 9am)

🥃 Bourbon after Brunch bourbon tasting in City Park. (Sunday 2-4pm, $50)

🎤 Shania Twain graces the Smoothie King Center on Monday. Obviously if you're going, you have a three-day weekend. (Tickets from $67)