6 things to do this weekend in New Orleans
🎷 The Hot 8 Brass Band brings its funk-style brass back to the d.b.a. stage on Frenchmen Street. (Tonight at 10pm, $15)
🗳️ The Historic New Orleans Collection is hosting an educator workshop focused on two new exhibits: one on New Orleans' women's suffrage and a national exhibit on American democracy. (Tomorrow at 10am)
⚜️ The New Orleans Caribbean Festival is all weekend, featuring a parade down Tchoupitoulas tomorrow at noon, an after-party tomorrow afternoon, and a pool party on Sunday. (Details)
🏳️🌈 Outlaw Icons Drag Brunch at the Hotel Fontenot's Peacock Room. (Tomorrow from 9am)
🥃 Bourbon after Brunch bourbon tasting in City Park. (Sunday 2-4pm, $50)
🎤 Shania Twain graces the Smoothie King Center on Monday. Obviously if you're going, you have a three-day weekend. (Tickets from $67)
