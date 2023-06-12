Baton Rouge is one of the most dangerous places in the country for postal carriers when it comes to dog bites, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Driving the news: The USPS ranked the top 20 places for dog attacks in 2022 as part of its recent National Dog Bite Awareness Week.

Baton Rouge came in 16th on the list, reporting 20 dog attacks last year.

Baton Rouge tied with Toledo, Ohio.

Houston topped the list with 57 dog attacks on USPS employees. Los Angeles and Dallas came in second and third.

California had the most dog bites as a state: 675.

New Orleans was not on the list.

What they're saying: "When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack," said Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager, in a statement.

"Help us deliver your mail safely by keeping your dog secure and out of the way before your carrier arrives."

