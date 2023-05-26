Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Travelers kicked off what’s expected to a chaotic summer travel season Thursday, pouring into Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Why it matters: Brace yourself for headaches if you’re doing any kind of travel this weekend, but especially at the airport, where you can expect higher ticket prices, unexpected fees and delays.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the holiday will “test the system” for airlines.

The big picture: Overall satisfaction with airlines has declined since the pandemic, according to J.D. Power’s annual study.

While airlines have been booking record business, "this golden age of enhanced revenues is coming at the expense of customer satisfaction," the company said in a release.

Southwest's customer satisfaction score fell 22 points from 2022, but it was still the highest-ranking airline in the economy segment.

Context: Airlines are still struggling to meet demand that bounced back faster than expected after the pandemic, Axios’ Joann Muller writes.

Be smart: Know what you're getting yourself into before you travel.