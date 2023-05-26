Memorial Day travel forecast isn't pretty
Travelers kicked off what’s expected to a chaotic summer travel season Thursday, pouring into Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Why it matters: Brace yourself for headaches if you’re doing any kind of travel this weekend, but especially at the airport, where you can expect higher ticket prices, unexpected fees and delays.
- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the holiday will “test the system” for airlines.
The big picture: Overall satisfaction with airlines has declined since the pandemic, according to J.D. Power’s annual study.
- While airlines have been booking record business, "this golden age of enhanced revenues is coming at the expense of customer satisfaction," the company said in a release.
- Southwest's customer satisfaction score fell 22 points from 2022, but it was still the highest-ranking airline in the economy segment.
Context: Airlines are still struggling to meet demand that bounced back faster than expected after the pandemic, Axios’ Joann Muller writes.
Be smart: Know what you're getting yourself into before you travel.
- Major airlines are trimming summertime service despite surging passenger demand, so get your plan B, C or D ready.
- If you’re traveling internationally and you need a new passport, put in your request very early. Processing can take up to nine weeks, not including mailing time.
- And if you're looking to park at MSY, remember to check real-time parking information. As of Thursday, the economy garage had the most spaces available.
