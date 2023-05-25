Share on email (opens in new window)

Greek Fest includes traditional Greek dancing and food. Photo: Frank Aymami for New Orleans Greek Fest

🇬🇷 The New Orleans Greek Fest celebrates its 48th anniversary this weekend. The event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is known for homemade Greek food, traditional dancing and live music.

The fest is Friday through Sunday.

Everyone 12+ needs a ticket. Togas are welcome, but will no longer get you free admission.

🇺🇲 The National WWII Museum holds its Memorial Day commemoration at 11am Monday. Current service members and their families get free admission.

🎡 Carousel Gardens is offering free admission this weekend to all military members, regardless of status. Discounted tickets for their family members are available.

🪴 The French Quarter Secret Garden Tour is Saturday. This is a fundraiser for Caroling in Jackson Square.

🎵The Harahan Music Festival and Food Drive is Saturday at Zeringue Park. Bring 5 to 10 canned and nonperishable goods for free admission.

🍺 Port Orleans Brewing Co. is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a party Saturday afternoon.

🛼 Faubourg Beer and the Big Easy Roller Derby skaters are hosting sip and skate night Friday. Free event and dog friendly.

🦞 Urban South and Slap Ya Mama are hosting a crawfish boil Saturday that will benefit Son of a Saint.

🏊 Audubon Zoo's Cool Zoo starts daily operation this weekend. The water park requires an admission fee and a zoo ticket.

See Gambit's event calendar for more ideas.

Here's the WWOZ Livewire for this weekend's live music options.