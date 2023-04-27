6-year-old child dead amid violent week in New Orleans

It’s been another violent week in metro New Orleans, especially for children. The latest heartbreak was a 6-year-old girl who was found dead Wednesday in Harahan.

Driving the news: Three children were involved in shootings this week, and three teens were killed last week.

The latest:

Bella Fontenelle, 6, was killed, put in a plastic bucket and then left in her mom's front yard in Harahan, JPSO said. Her dad's girlfriend, Hannah Landon, is charged in connection with the homicide.

A woman was shot dead in a vehicle Tuesday at the edge of Treme and Bayou St. John, New Orleans police said. A 2-year-old boy was in the backseat, but he wasn’t injured.

Hours later, another woman was shot while driving at the edge of St. Claude. Two toddlers in the car were injured by debris, police said. All three were hospitalized.

Three teens were shot dead last week in New Orleans.

What she's saying: Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the shooting of the mothers was "definitely concerning."

What's next: NOPD is hosting a resource fair at the Milne Recreation Center on Thursday, April 27 from 4-6pm to help crime victims.