2 hours ago - News
6-year-old child dead amid violent week in New Orleans
It’s been another violent week in metro New Orleans, especially for children. The latest heartbreak was a 6-year-old girl who was found dead Wednesday in Harahan.
Driving the news: Three children were involved in shootings this week, and three teens were killed last week.
The latest:
- Bella Fontenelle, 6, was killed, put in a plastic bucket and then left in her mom's front yard in Harahan, JPSO said. Her dad's girlfriend, Hannah Landon, is charged in connection with the homicide.
- A woman was shot dead in a vehicle Tuesday at the edge of Treme and Bayou St. John, New Orleans police said. A 2-year-old boy was in the backseat, but he wasn’t injured.
- Hours later, another woman was shot while driving at the edge of St. Claude. Two toddlers in the car were injured by debris, police said. All three were hospitalized.
- Three teens were shot dead last week in New Orleans.
What she's saying: Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the shooting of the mothers was "definitely concerning."
What's next: NOPD is hosting a resource fair at the Milne Recreation Center on Thursday, April 27 from 4-6pm to help crime victims.
