6-year-old child dead amid violent week in New Orleans

Carlie Kollath Wells
Illustrated collage of a person’s silhouette with an ambulance and caution tape.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

It’s been another violent week in metro New Orleans, especially for children. The latest heartbreak was a 6-year-old girl who was found dead Wednesday in Harahan.

Driving the news: Three children were involved in shootings this week, and three teens were killed last week.

The latest:

  • Bella Fontenelle, 6, was killed, put in a plastic bucket and then left in her mom's front yard in Harahan, JPSO said. Her dad's girlfriend, Hannah Landon, is charged in connection with the homicide.
  • A woman was shot dead in a vehicle Tuesday at the edge of Treme and Bayou St. John, New Orleans police said. A 2-year-old boy was in the backseat, but he wasn’t injured.
  • Hours later, another woman was shot while driving at the edge of St. Claude. Two toddlers in the car were injured by debris, police said. All three were hospitalized.
  • Three teens were shot dead last week in New Orleans.

What she's saying: Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the shooting of the mothers was "definitely concerning."

What's next: NOPD is hosting a resource fair at the Milne Recreation Center on Thursday, April 27 from 4-6pm to help crime victims.

