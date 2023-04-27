5 things to do this weekend in New Orleans, including Jazz Fest

Kermit Ruffins of Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers performs during Jazz Fest in 2022. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage via Getty Images

Jazz Fest is here, but there's plenty more to do, too.

Details: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns April 28, turning the Fair Grounds Race Course into a city within a city dedicated to live music and local food, arts and crafts.

Read our pro tips here.

More things to do: If you're balling on a budget, here are a few free options this weekend:

🎷 Jazz in the Park returns Thursday with Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers. Everything begins at 4pm when James Andrews leads a parade around Armstrong Park.

🪁 Take the kids on a road trip to West Baton Rouge for Kite Fest Louisiane. Gates open at 11am Saturday and Sunday, with fireworks at dusk on Saturday.

🧑‍🎨 View the newest exhibition at Preservation Hall, featuring works by artists Felicita Felli Maynard and Adam Davis. Open Sunday from 11am to 2pm.

🏈 Watch the new Hulu series "Algiers, America" featuring Edna Karr High School's football team.