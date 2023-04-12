Expect French Quarter road closures this weekend as tens of thousands of people hit the streets for French Quarter Festival.

Why it matters: Unless you've got a special access permit, you'll be hoofing it or biking it across the Quarter.

Permits are available at the 8th District Police Station for French Quarter residents, hotel guests, business owners and employees. Taxis and ride hailing services will be allowed through barricades.

What's happening: Restrictions begin this Thursday and last through Sunday from 12-8:30pm daily.

On Thursday and Friday, expect closures to non-permitted drivers between Iberville, North Rampart, Dumaine and Decatur streets.

All vehicle traffic will be prohibited, even if you have a permit:

On Bourbon Street between Iberville and St. Ann streets from 5pm to midnight from Thursday to Sunday.

On Canal Street from Chartres to Burgundy, on North Rampart Street from Iberville to St. Ann, on Decatur Street from Conti to Dumaine and at the intersection of North Peters Street and Canal Street between 3-10pm from Thursday to Sunday.

The festival's kick-off parade is scheduled to begin at 10am on Thursday in the 200 Block of Bourbon Street and will proceed down St. Ann Street to Jackson Square.

Read more: 14 can't-miss festivals in New Orleans this summer