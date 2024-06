💰 Fisk University, Nashville's oldest college, is repurposing about $8.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds to try to stabilize its finances. The Metro Council approved the switch this week. (Tennessean)

💲 Advocates called for more city investments in employee pay raises, youth safety and affordable housing at Tuesday evening's public hearing over the Metro budget. (Nashville Banner)

🍽️ Tantísimo, a farm-to-table concept specializing in dishes from all over Latin America, is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Sylvan Park after winning over diners as a pop-up. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)