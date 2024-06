Nashville Scene reporter Eli Motycka's arrest on Vanderbilt's campus earlier this year was not an effort to prevent him from covering student protests, according to an outside review conducted by Nashville law firm Neal and Harwell. The review concluded the arrest did not violate the First Amendment.

Motycka was arrested after repeatedly trying to enter a closed campus building, according to the report. The arrest was not cleared through the Vanderbilt police chain of command, the review noted.

The review recommends Vanderbilt formalize and share a policy about how and when reporters can be on campus. ( Tennessean

🏠Single-family zoning is a hurdle to making housing more affordable across Tennessee, according to a new report. (Tennessee Lookout)

🏒 Longtime Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who was traded last year, has stood out during the Edmonton Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup Finals. (Nashville Post)