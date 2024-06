Parents of a 20-year-old laborer who died last year while working on a construction project at Glencliff High filed a sweeping lawsuit naming the city, the school district and others as defendants. (Nashville Banner)

Two families suing Gov. Bill Lee say a new "zero tolerance" law led to overly harsh punishments for children who didn't pose real threats. (Tennessee Lookout)

Tennesseans with epilepsy relied on state funding for transit. They are left searching for solutions since the funding was cut. (Tennessean)