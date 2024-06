Tennessee baseball, the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament, advanced to the Super Regional round with an impressive showing in Knoxville over the weekend.

The Volunteers thumped Southern Miss 12-3 yesterday in the clinching game.

Yes, but: It wasn't strictly good news for in-state teams. Vanderbilt lost its first two games in regional play in Clemson and was eliminated from the tournament.

After his team's defeat, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said the showing wasn't "good enough" based on the standard his program set. Vanderbilt has qualified for the NCAA tournament for 18 straight seasons.

