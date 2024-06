ğŸŽ“ Vanderbilt University extended chancellor Daniel Diermeier's contract through 2035. (Nashville Post, subscription)

🥃 Sean Brock announced the closing last week of Bar Continental, his short-lived vinyl-themed bar. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

🪙 Faced with a tight budget, Metro Council members search "couch cushions" to fund their spending wish lists. (Nashville Banner)