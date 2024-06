🐶 Nashville's city-run animal shelter, which is facing overcrowding, has waived its dog adoption fees. (Tennessean)

🤑 Tennessee voters have a sunny view of the state economy but not the U.S. economy, according to a Vanderbilt University poll. (Tennessee Lookout)

🥧 Cracker Barrel's CEO said the Lebanon-based company "has lost some of its shine" and needs a "transformation." (CBS News)