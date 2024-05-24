1 hour ago - News

The Setlist: Nashville musicians on "Bridgerton"

headshot
Illustration of a neon sign in the shape of an arrow reading "THE SETLIST."

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🎻 A Nashville-based string quartet covered Taylor Swift during a pivotal moment in the latest season of "Bridgerton." (Tennessean)

💰 Tennessee's business tax revenues are continuing to miss projections — $494.2 million short, according to numbers the state released. (Tennessee Lookout)

🏈 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is optimistic about Nashville's chances of hosting a Super Bowl after the new stadium is ready. (Nashville Post)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Nashville in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more