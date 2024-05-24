The Setlist: Nashville musicians on "Bridgerton"
🎻 A Nashville-based string quartet covered Taylor Swift during a pivotal moment in the latest season of "Bridgerton." (Tennessean)
💰 Tennessee's business tax revenues are continuing to miss projections — $494.2 million short, according to numbers the state released. (Tennessee Lookout)
🏈 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is optimistic about Nashville's chances of hosting a Super Bowl after the new stadium is ready. (Nashville Post)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more