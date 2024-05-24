Share on email (opens in new window)

A record number of Tennesseans are expected to travel throughout Memorial Day weekend. By the numbers: AAA estimates more than 926,000 Tennesseans will venture at least 50 miles from home. That would top the state's record for Memorial Day travel, set in 2005.

Zoom in: Nearly 784,000 of those travelers are expected to go by car, with more than 107,000 Tennesseans expected to fly.

The big picture: Nationwide, nearly 43.8 million people are expected to travel during the long weekend, slightly below the national record of 44 million in 2005.

State of play: If you're staying home, keep your phone charged and stay weather-aware, as strong storms are possible throughout the weekend.