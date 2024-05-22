2 hours ago - News

The Setlist: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's Tennessee visit

🫀 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell joined Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee lawmakers at Pearl-Cohn High School to celebrate a new law requiring an automated external defibrillator to be stored within 1,000 feet of any high school sports activity. (Tennessean)

💻 The Ascension hospital chain is starting to restore computer systems, which were stymied following a ransomware attack that affected Ascension Saint Thomas. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

⚖️ Lawyers for Metro and the state gave their final arguments Monday in the lawsuit over the legality of a 2023 law to halve the size of the Metro Council. (Nashville Banner)

