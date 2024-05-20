The Setlist: John Oates speaks
🗣️ John Oates talked about his legal fight with Daryl Hall and moving to Nashville. (ABC News)
🔍 The Tennessean did a deep dive into the scope and planning process for the East Bank development. (Tennessean)
🏀 Alysha Clark, who played at Belmont and Middle Tennessee, commented on the momentum behind the WNBA. (The Athletic, subscription)
