The Setlist: Mizzou honors Riley Strain
The parents of Riley Strain accepted his diploma yesterday during the University of Missouri's graduation ceremony. (KCBD)
🛫 The Airport Authority's board identified a 309-acre site for adding a second terminal. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)
🏥 Vanderbilt faces a new legal challenge to its proposed hospital facility in Rutherford County. (Tennessee Lookout)
