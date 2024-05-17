May 17, 2024 - News

The Setlist: Mizzou honors Riley Strain

The parents of Riley Strain accepted his diploma yesterday during the University of Missouri's graduation ceremony. (KCBD)

🛫 The Airport Authority's board identified a 309-acre site for adding a second terminal. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

🏥 Vanderbilt faces a new legal challenge to its proposed hospital facility in Rutherford County. (Tennessee Lookout)

