Nashville SC fires coach Gary Smith
Nashville SC fired Gary Smith, the team announced Thursday, ending his run as the franchise's only head coach.
State of play: Smith led the SC for seven seasons, dating back to the franchise's time in the USL before it leveled up to the MLS.
- The SC reached the playoffs six times under Smith. He departed Nashville SC with an MLS record of 52 wins as coach.
Yes, but: Nashville SC struggled this season. The team is currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 3-4-5.
What's next: Rumba Munthali, a former player and current player development coach with Nashville SC, will serve as interim coach while the franchise conducts a search for a full-time replacement.
- Assistant coach Steve Guppy also left the franchise as part of the change, the club announced.
