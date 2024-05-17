Nashville SC fires coach Gary Smith

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gary Smith during a Nashville SC match last year. Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nashville SC fired Gary Smith, the team announced Thursday, ending his run as the franchise's only head coach. State of play: Smith led the SC for seven seasons, dating back to the franchise's time in the USL before it leveled up to the MLS.

The SC reached the playoffs six times under Smith. He departed Nashville SC with an MLS record of 52 wins as coach.

Yes, but: Nashville SC struggled this season. The team is currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 3-4-5.

What's next: Rumba Munthali, a former player and current player development coach with Nashville SC, will serve as interim coach while the franchise conducts a search for a full-time replacement.